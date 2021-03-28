CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large police presence in suburban Palos Hills after a carjacking Saturday night.
Police said the situation started in Oak Lawn in the 9700-block of Merton Avenue and ended near W. 95th Street and La Grange Road.
There have no reports of anyone being hurt at this time, however, police did say one person is in custody and officers found a gun at the scene.
Police are investigating.
Oak Lawn carjacking ends in Palos Hills, gun recovered: police
