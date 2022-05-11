Oak Lawn shooting leaves man wounded in parking lot in apparent road rage incident, police say

OAK LAWN Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found wounded from an apparent road rage shooting in an Oak Lawn parking lot Tuesday night, police said.An Oak Lawn police sergeant was driving in the area of 107th Street and Cicero Avenue when he heard two gunshots fired.A man in his 40s with two gunshot wounds was found by police in a business parking lot, police said. He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.Police from Oak Lawn and other nearby areas attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle, but it escaped at a high rate of speed and ignored traffic signals, police said.The suspect is described by police as about 30 years old, 5'7"-5'8", 150 pounds and last seen wearing a white T-shirt. He was driving a white 2017-2019 Chevrolet Tahoe which was last seen south bound on I-294 at 147th St.Investigators said it appears to be a road rage incident, but police are waiting to interview the victim to confirm.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.