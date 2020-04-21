Oak Park police seek security video in double-murder of Thomas Johnson, Leslie Jones

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are urging residents in Oak Park to share their security video in hopes of solving the double murder. of 67-year-old Leslie Jones and 69-year-old Thomas Johnson.The couple's bodies were found in their home a week ago. The were well-known in the legal community. An autopsy found they were both stabbed to death.The Oak Park police chief said the level of resources dedicated to this crime is "unprecedented" in Oak Park.Police found the couple dead in their home while responding to a call for a well-being check in the 500-block of Fair Oaks Avenue near the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.The couple were both Harvard Law School graduates. They had grown children and grandchildren.Dan Herbert, a prominent Chicago attorney, first met Johnson while he was a hearing officer for the Chicago Police Board. He said the couple left a lasting impact on all they met."For the span of a few years, it would be every weekend I would meet someone whose life was changed, and who was saved by Tom Johnson and his wife," Herbert said.