Oak Park police seek security video in double-murder of Thomas Johnson, Leslie Jones

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are urging residents in Oak Park to share their security video in hopes of solving the double murder. of 67-year-old Leslie Jones and 69-year-old Thomas Johnson.

The couple's bodies were found in their home a week ago. The were well-known in the legal community. An autopsy found they were both stabbed to death.

The Oak Park police chief said the level of resources dedicated to this crime is "unprecedented" in Oak Park.

Police found the couple dead in their home while responding to a call for a well-being check in the 500-block of Fair Oaks Avenue near the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The couple were both Harvard Law School graduates. They had grown children and grandchildren.

Dan Herbert, a prominent Chicago attorney, first met Johnson while he was a hearing officer for the Chicago Police Board. He said the couple left a lasting impact on all they met.

"For the span of a few years, it would be every weekend I would meet someone whose life was changed, and who was saved by Tom Johnson and his wife," Herbert said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkwoman killedsuspicious deathman killedstabbingpolicedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 has not peaked in Illinois as cases top 31K, Pritzker says
How COVID-19 is impacting Illinois long-term care facilities
In Cook Co. Jail COVID-19 fight, 'social distancing must yield to security concerns'
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
IL National Guard starts COVID-19 testing at Park Forest development center
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Congressman works to solve IRS stimulus check problems
Show More
Developer behind botched smokestack demolition to help clean up
US lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners
Lightfoot outlines plan to address COVID-19 impact on black community
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
One woman helped support both healthcare worker, struggling local restaurants
More TOP STORIES News