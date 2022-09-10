Road rage shooting: Driver caught on camera opening fire at California intersection

'Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!' said the owner of the dashcam that caught the incident at the intersection.

A man is speaking out against the police response after dashcam video shows he was shot at by another driver in an Oakland intersection.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Video exclusive to ABC7 Chicago sister station KGO shows a scary scene in California. A driver got out of his car and fired a shot at another vehicle.

No one was hurt, but when the victim tried to file a police report, he was unable to do so.

Dashcam video recorded in East Oakland shows a driver approaching an intersection. He has a green light but a man driving a white pickup truck goes through the red light and into the intersection. There is honking. The driver blocks the intersection and the man in that pickup gets out, points a gun at the other driver, and opens fire as the vehicle goes by -- something that left a bullet hole in the side of the vehicle.

"That's the first thing I thought of, wow this is the Wild Wild West!" said the man whose dashcam caught everything on video.

KGO has hidden the identity of that man due to safety concerns and blurred the face of the other man pending a police investigation.

"At first it looked like just his fist but when he got out of the car I saw something that was underneath his fist. I thought it's got to be a hammer," said the victim.

But when you slow the video and look closely, you can see that it was not a hammer, rather what appears to be a handgun with an extended magazine clip.

No one was hurt but when the man who recorded this video tried to file a police report he was unsuccessful.

"Apparently they have a way of doing things here that I'm not accustomed to," he said. "I called them two, three times. I figured they would want this information because there is somebody out there and he is going to hurt somebody."

KGO reached out to Oakland police, who said there is an incomplete report on this incident but they are looking into the matter.

The victim said this was a violent situation, he could have been killed and is upset over the response.

"You've got to be kidding me, you know what I mean, and I'm just trying to do my civic duty and let them know, like I'm supposed to do, and the process to me seemed absurd."

The victim says he recommends a dash camera for others out there but says he may not be honking much going forward, even if it is due to a safety concern.