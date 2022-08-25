Man killed in road rage stabbing near Mag Mile 'took care of a lot of people,' girlfriend says

Jessica Evans said her longtime boyfriend, Jeremy Walker, was on his way to pick her up when he was stabbed to death by another driver in River North.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The girlfriend of a father stabbed to death in a road rage incident near Chicago's Magnificent Mile was still in disbelief as she recounted what happened that day.

Jessica Evans said her longtime boyfriend, Jeremy Walker, was on his way to pick her up when he was killed.

The 36-year-old father was killed when he was stabbed in the neck during a road rage incident at Ohio and Dearborn in River North Tuesday evening. Police are still looking for his killer.

"I'm not going to hear his voice, his laugh," Evans said. "They took my person for no reason."

Walker was driving Evans' car Tuesday. He was on his way to pick her up from her job as a medical assistant in Uptown. She waited for 90 minutes.

"I called him 17 times. I texted him. His mom called him. His son called him," she said. "I used the Track my iPhone feature and that led me to the scene where he stopped for help."

By then, she said Walker had already passed away at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

"He was loved by a lot of people. He took care of a lot of people," Evans said. "And we are just feeling lost now."

While it's not clear what led up to the confrontation, witness reports from the Chicago Sun-Times indicate Walker and the driver of the vehicle behind him both got out of their cars and engaged in a physical altercation, with Walker initially having the upper hand before the other driver produced a knife.

"Even if you got into a physical altercation and he had the upper hand, let it be. You didn't have to stab him," Evans said. "It should never have gotten to this point. He should still be here. He should still be with his son."

Chicago police have released very little information regarding what happened, saying there is extensive surveillance video from the River North area they are reviewing as they continue their search for the person responsible for killing Walker.