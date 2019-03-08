Off-duty Chicago police officer dies days after Eisenhower crash

EMBED <>More Videos

An off duty Chicago police officer injured in a crash on Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway has died.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off duty Chicago police officer injured in a crash on Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway has died.

The single-car crash occurred at 11:57 p.m. on the inbound Eisenhower near the Kedzie exit, Illinois State Police said. The off-duty was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Thursday night, authorities said the officer died. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 32-year-old Christopher Morrison.

No one else was involved in the accident. An autopsy will be done Friday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagohoman squaretraffic fatalitiespolice officer injuredofficer killedchicago police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside of River North nightclub
CPD opens internal investigation into Smollett investigation leaks
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in store
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, flurries early Friday
Preckwinkle, Lightfoot square off in first head-to-head mayoral election forum
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Show More
Illinois, Wisconsin congressmen debate Nickelback on House floor
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in tax fraud case
One of FBI's 10 Most Wanted arrested in Maryland
Lincoln Yards development plan passes Zoning Committee
More TOP STORIES News