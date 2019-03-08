CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off duty Chicago police officer injured in a crash on Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway has died.
The single-car crash occurred at 11:57 p.m. on the inbound Eisenhower near the Kedzie exit, Illinois State Police said. The off-duty was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Thursday night, authorities said the officer died. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 32-year-old Christopher Morrison.
No one else was involved in the accident. An autopsy will be done Friday.
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies days after Eisenhower crash
