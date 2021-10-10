Multiple shots fired at off-duty Harvey police, authorities search for gunman

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police say they are searching for the gunman who fired shots at an off-duty police officer in south suburban Harvey.An unknown offender fired numerous shots at the officer Saturday evening just after 6 p.m. near 154th and Woods, according to the Harvey Police Department.The officer was not hit but was taken to the hospital and has been released in good condition.The shooter sped off in a car, causing a crash and were able to get away.Illinois State Police is helping with the search and investigation.No on is in custody at this time.