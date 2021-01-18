Chicago shooting: Off-duty suburban police officer's car shot at after being rear-ended on Dan Ryan Expressway ramp

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty suburban police officer's car was shot at after a traffic dispute on Chicago's South Side Sunday night, police said.

Police said the 52-year-old officer was involved in a traffic dispute at a stoplight in the 1000-block of West 87th Street at about 10:37 p.m. after being bumped by a red Kia Sorrento on a Dan Ryan Expressway ramp.

Three people were in the Sorrento when one of them fired shots at the officer's vehicle, hitting the rear window, police said.

The officer was not injured and did not return fire, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamchicago shootingchicago crimepolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'It is happening everywhere': Chicago-area sees spike in carjackings
IL reports 4,162 new cases, 29 deaths
Woman, 26, fatally shot in car at stop light in the Garfield Park
23 shot, 6 fatally over weekend
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
2 IL regions move into Tier 1, allowing limited indoor dining: IDPH
Lake County, IL mass COVID-19 vaccination site to open
Show More
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Police search for vehicle after woman carjacked, shot in Aurora Wendy's parking lot
Woman shot at IHOP during random shooting spree dies
History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration
Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth'
More TOP STORIES News