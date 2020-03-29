Restaurant group temporarily suspends all takeout and delivery, citing employee and safety concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The company that owns The Publican, Big Star and Blackbird, among others have said that the are temporarily suspending delivery and carryout orders.One Off Hospitality Group says the move is an effort to protect both their employees and customers."As a restaurant group, we've spent the past several weeks making important decisions on what seems to be a daily basis," the restaurant group said in a statement Friday."As the severity of COVID-19 continues to escalate in Chicago, we must prioritize the safety of our guest and our staff," they said.The group moved to postpone all delivery and carry out across all of their restaurants beginning with Avec Saturday evening.Big Star, Publican Quality Meats, Pacific Standard Time and The Violet Hour will all suspend delivery and carryout after Saturday night as well."Our hope is that we can return to doing what we love sooner rather than later," the group said.