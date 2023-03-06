'Irreparable hole in our hearts': Wife of CPD officer killed in Gage Park shooting speaks out

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The wife of fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday, spoke out on social media over the weekend.

"It will never be goodbye, but see you later to my favorite person, my best friend, my travel and adventure partner, who will always be in my heart," Milena Estepa said in her Facebook post. "You leave us with an irreparable hole in our hearts."

Vasquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty after responding to a domestic violence call.

In court Friday, prosecutors said Steven Montano had been fighting with his girlfriend when she called police, saying he threatened to get his gun. Prosecutors said Montano hopped the fence with a loaded gun and magazine, running from police and toward nearby Sawyer Elementary.

That's when officials said Vasquez Lasso jumped out of his partner's squad car to chase him, screaming at Montano to stop before he was fatally shot.

He had been with the department for five years. Organizers held a prayer vigil and walk in Vasquez Lasso's honor over the weekend.

Estepa's full statement has been translated below:

I thank God for every minute he allowed me to share with you. I wish I had held you tighter that Wednesday morning before I left for my flight. I wish I had given you more goodbye kisses had only I known it would be the last time I'd see you alive.



You gave your life doing what you loved most. Every day you went to work smiling ear to ear. Thank you for being the best husband, doggie dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. You leave us with an irreparable hole in our hearts.



Rest in peace my love. Nalah and I will miss you every second of our lives. You are and always will be a hero. Always remembered, never forgotten.

