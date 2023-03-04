Impact of Chicago police officer's murder ripples through first responders' families

No one knows the pain more than Maria Marmolejo, whose husband Eduardo was killed by a train while investigating a shots fired call in 2018.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of police vehicles made its way through Chicago Friday as the body of fallen officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was taken to a funeral home. People stood along the sidewalk and saluted as the ambulance rolled past.

The impact of that tragedy is felt by people all over the city, including the families of first responders who have lost their own loved ones in the line of duty.

From the time her only child was a toddler, Sonya Shaw said her son Stephen had a talkative and persuasive personality. Shaw thought he was going to be a lawyer, but he wanted to do something else.

"As he got a little older, he started expressing, you know, I want to be in law enforcement," Shaw said. "And I'm like, 'What? During this this climate we are in, are you sure?'"

Stephen Shaw told his mother being a police officer is his calling. The 30-year-old will graduate from the Chicago Police Academy next week.

"When your child tells you something is their calling, you really have to step back a parent and reassess and listen and take it all in and support," she said.

But Shaw said her heart dropped when hearing about the Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso killed in the line of duty.

No one knows the pain more than Maria Marmolejo. Her husband, Eduardo, was killed by a train in 2018 when he and another Chicago police officer were investigating a shots fired call on the South Side.

"When you sign on to do something like this, you are sacrificing everyone's life," said Maria Marmolejo, who also serves as chairwoman of the Gold Star Families. "Everything will change. It has for me, at least."

Concerned about the danger of the job, Marmolejo admitted she was extremely mad when her husband joined the force in his 30s as a father of three girls. But Marmolejo said she understood he was following his passion.

"I had to support him as the wife I am, and I loved him and this was going to be his calling," she said. "He was so proud of it and excited. How could you not support him?"

Marmolejo said the pain never goes away, but it does get better with time. She said it gives her comfort knowing her husband so loved being a police officer and viewed it as his calling.