Prayer vigil to be held for Chicago police officer shot, killed in Gage Park

A vigil will be held for Andres Vasquez Lasso after the Chicago police officer was shot and killed in Gage Park.

Steven Montano, 18, has been charged in the murder of fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been an emotional week for the Chicago Police Department and the entire city, which will continue with another procession and vigil at the 22nd District on Saturday.

There will be a prayer vigil in Mount Greenwood for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso. He was shot to death on Wednesday night, allegedly by an 18-year-old man, who was shot and wounded.

Officers filed into the courthouse on Friday afternoon, showing up in uniform as the accused murderer was denied bond.

In court, prosecutors said the suspect, Steven Montano, had been fighting with his girlfriend on Wednesday afternoon when she called police, saying he threatened to get his gun. Prosecutors said Montano hopped the fence with a loaded gun and magazine, running from police and toward nearby Sawyer Elementary.

That's when officials said Vasquez Lasso jumped out of his partner's squad car to chase him, screaming at Montano to stop.

Father Dan Brandt has ministered with the Chicago Police department for 20 years, and said in just the last 12, he has helped lay at least 20 officers to rest.

Saturday's vigil is set for 12:30 p.m.