Chicago police: 2 kittens missing after blue carrier thrown in O'Hare garbage can

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two kittens are missing after the blue carrier they were in at O'Hare Airport was taken and thrown in a garbage can, Chicago police said.

The owner of the kittens was at O'Hare on December 6 and were taken while he was waiting for a flight, police said.

The person who took the kittens then threw the carrier and the kittens into a garbage can, police said.

Two people found the blue carrier in the garbage can and rescued the kittens. Detectives released surveillance images of the couple who rescued the kittens and left O'Hare with them.

The kittens are named Perceive and Nivea. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 Property Crimes at 312-746-7394.
