O'Hare rideshare will no longer pick up at Terminal 5 starting Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're flying into O'Hare Airport's Terminal 5, you will no longer be able to meet your rideshare vehicle at your terminal.

Beginning Monday, passengers arriving at the airport's international terminal who want to use apps like Uber or Lyft to get a ride home will need to transfer to Terminal 2 using the Airport Transit System (ATS), the agency announced Friday.

Terminal 5 also services flights from Southwest and Delta airlines.

The change is the latest made by the Chicago Department of Aviation in an attempt to reduce congestion in the lower level arrival lanes at O'Hare. It consolidates app-based pickups at one location, the upper level departures area of Terminal 2.

Taxi stands and black car pick up areas are not affected, and rideshare drivers can still drop off departing passengers at all terminals.

Officials said the ATS ride takes about five minutes and is available 24 hours a day.