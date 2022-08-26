Windy City Weekend: Bears final preseason game, O'Hare testing helicopter taxi, Spend or Save

This week on "Windy City Weekend", Val and Ryan are at the desk for some weekend Host Chat Topics!

BEARS FINAL PRESEASON GAME:

The Chicago Bears are playing their final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns tomorrow. They so far have been 2-0 in the preseason. The first regular season game will be on September 11th against the 49ers.

O'HARE TESTING A 15-MINUTE HELICOPTER SHUTTLE SERVICE:

Chicago is known for its rough traffic. You might consider it lucky to only have a 45-minute trip from O'Hare to the city. To combat this, O'Hare International Airport is launching a trial for a 15-minute helicopter taxi for $150.

WOULD YOU TRADE SOME LIFE FOR A BIG MAC?:

Dinner's simple when you can swing by McDonalds or Burger King, but we're constantly told fast food isn't good for our health. Well, one poll tried to see how many years of their life someone would give up to KEEP eating fast food...the answer might shock you!

GYM HYPNOTIZING PEOPLE INTO WORKING OUT:

Finally, a gym is using hypnosis to get people excited about working out.

T-PAIN 2 MINUTE WARNING:

Can you rhyme Mansion with "Wiscansin"? T-Pain did, and he got his own day in Wisconsin for it. Ryan breaks out all of the important questions for rapper T-Pain in the latest "2 Minute Warning."

T-Pain will select winners of Laffy Taffy's "Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper" joke writing contest. Winning jokes will be printed on the popular candy wrappers. To enter, visit www.laffytaffy.com/yourjokes from Aug. 16 - Sept. 16.

ROEPER SPEND OR SAVE:

"Me Time" - SAVE

Starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, "Me Time" is about a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild birthday week celebration with his best friend.

"Samaritan" - SPEND

"Samaritan" is about a superhero who was thought to be dead for 25 years...but has actually been living off the grid.

"Breaking" - SPEND

John Boyega stars in the new film "Breaking" as a marine veteran who is frustrated by the V.A. and takes hostages at a bank.

"Mike" - SPEND

Hulu's newest series, "Mike", is about the life of the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson.

