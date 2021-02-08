Motel fire injures 1 in Leyden Township

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital News
LEYDEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters battled intense flames in the bitter cold at the O'Hare Kitchenette Motel in Leyden Township overnight Monday.

At least one person was injured.

One woman living at the building said a smoke alarm was not installed in her room before she moved in.

She said she installed on herself but "even they didn't go off."

She said the only reason she and her family were alerted was by the fire was the firefighter banging on their door.
