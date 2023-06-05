Olympia Fields under boil water advisory until Wednesday

A boil water advisory was issued for the Village of Olympia Fields, Illinois until Wednesday after there was a loss of water pressure.

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- A boil water advisory was issued for south suburban Olympia Fields on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the boil advisory is precaution after water pressure was lost on Saturday night due to a pump issue. The notice does not mean that the water is contaminated.

The advisory will remain in place until Wednesday as water tests are done to confirm there are no problems.

Olympia Fields residents have been asked to boil for five minutes before it is used for cooking or drinking.

Officials said residents will receive a follow-up notice once the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted.