WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Better Business Bureau shares top scams of 2022

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, January 1, 2023 5:18PM
BBB shares top scams of 2022
EMBED <>More Videos

The Better Business Bureau shared the top scams of 2022. Scams about online shopping, COVID and student loans are on the list.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois shows the most menacing problem in our area remains online purchase scams, still dominating the number one position for the third year in a row.

The reason is that online shopping complaints have increased since the pandemic began, as so many people have shifted to purchasing online.

The BBB said fake websites often selling pets are the main source.

Phishing scams, counterfeit products, employment, loans and COVID scams round out the top five.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW