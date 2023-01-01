Better Business Bureau shares top scams of 2022

The Better Business Bureau shared the top scams of 2022. Scams about online shopping, COVID and student loans are on the list.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois shows the most menacing problem in our area remains online purchase scams, still dominating the number one position for the third year in a row.

The reason is that online shopping complaints have increased since the pandemic began, as so many people have shifted to purchasing online.

The BBB said fake websites often selling pets are the main source.

Phishing scams, counterfeit products, employment, loans and COVID scams round out the top five.