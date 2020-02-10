2020 Oscar winners then & now: Look back at their early red carpet moments

- Brad Pitt, best supporting actor for "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood"
- Laura Dern, best supporting actress for "Marriage Story"
- Joaquin Phoenix, best actor in a leading role for "Joker"
- Renée Zellweger, best actress in a leading role for "Judy"
In addition to the acting winners mentioned above, South Korean dark comic thriller "Parasite" walked away with best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film. Click here to see a full list of 2020 Oscar winners.
