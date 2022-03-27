Oscars

Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards red carpet interviews

EMBED <>More Videos

Stars arrive on the red carpet for Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- As they arrive for the 94th Academy Awards, the stars are speaking to entertainment guru George Pennacchio about Hollywood's biggest night.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Saniyya Sidney and Nyle DiMarco are a few of the early arrivals to the red carpet, showing off their unique looks and sharing their thoughts about the Oscars.

RELATED: Full coverage of the 2022 Academy Awards

Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage of the Oscars begins at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angelesoscarsacademy awardsoscar fashionsotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Adassa prepares for Oscars 'Encanto' performance
How 'Power of the Dog' could make Oscars history
'CODA' gains momentum as Oscars best picture contender
'Encanto' up for 2 Oscars, Miranda nominated for original song
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Stars arrive on 2022 Oscars red carpet
No bond for CTA worker charged in Red Line station shooting
Expressway rollover crash injures 5 following high-speed ISP chase
How to see all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks
Teen driver charged after car donuts lead to 16-year-old's death
2nd 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash
Thief caught stealing gas from 10 cars at Hazel Crest dealership
Show More
Could Will Smith win his 1st Oscar?
'CODA' gains momentum as Oscars best picture contender
How 'Power of the Dog' could make Oscars history
12 shot, none fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Sunday
More TOP STORIES News