Windy City Weekend

Val and Ryan preview the Oscars, dream about visiting Fort Myers and more

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Windy City Weekend Oscar Preview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, we kick off the show with an Oscars Preview! Film Critic, Richard Roeper, gives his prospective winners for five of the biggest awards!

Best picture - "The Power of the Dog"

Actor - Will Smith, "King Richard"

Actress - Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Supporting actor - Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Supporting actress - Judi Dench, "Belfast"

IRISH SODA BREAD RECIPE WITH ALESSI


We're back in the kitchen! Home chef, Chris McDonagh, gives us a taste of her home country of Ireland. Using Alessi products, McDonagh shows us how to make Irish Soda Bread with an Italian twist!

EMBED More News Videos

Home chef, Chris McDonagh, gives us a taste of her home country of Ireland



Ingredients
3.5 cups bread flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
3 cups buttermilk
1 cup pine nuts (toasted)
1 cup black olives (sliced)
cup Sundried tomatoes (Julien)
1 tbsp fresh basil
2 tbsp sundried tomato pesto

Method
1. Preheat oven to 425F.
2. Blend basil, pesto, buttermilk and half the olives until smooth.
3. Add flour, baking soda and salt to a large mixing bowl.
4. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture and add the buttermilk mixture, remaining olives, sundried tomatoes and pine nuts. Mix well until combined. The mixture should be sticky but not wet.
5. Pour the mixture into a baking dish or tray, shape into a loaf.
6. Bake at 425F for 15mins, then reduce to 400F for 25mins.
7. Allow to cool on a wire rack for 20mins (very important step!)

VISIT FORT MYERS



EMBED More News Videos

Located in Southwest Florida on the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Myers and its surrounding areas are a vacationer's dream.



Of course we don't live in Chicago for the weather and sometimes we get all four seasons in one day. So why not take a trip to somewhere warm!

Miriam Dotson, communications manager with the islands, beaches and neighborhoods of Fort Myers, fills us in on the great weather, beaches and outdoor activities that Fort Myers, Florida, has to offer.

Located in Southwest Florida on the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Myers and its surrounding areas are a vacationer's dream. This easygoing community includes more than 100 islands, over 50 miles of natural white-sand beaches and serene natural environments (like mangrove forests and tranquil waterways). As soon as visitors arrive, they get a shoulder-drop feeling that makes every day here a good day. It might spoil them, but that's exactly the point.

Throughout Fort Myers islands, beaches and neighborhoods, any day can be a good day.

To start planning your trip today, visit https://www.visitfortmyers.com/

FREE PLANTS WITH HERBS AND THE BURBS



EMBED More News Videos

Every weekend, Johnson hosts "Free Plant Saturday," an event where she gives out free plants and teaches her clients how to care for these herbs.



TJ Johnson is a hair stylist based in the Chicago suburb, Flossmoor. The mother of three says once the pandemic impacted her hair salon, she had to find a new stream of income.

"I was already a crazy plant lady and I thought of a way to make some extra money," Johnson said. "So I actually started a website and then that just kind of steamrolled into what we have here today."

Now Johnson owns Herbs and the Burbs, a plant shop located in the south suburbs of Chicago.

"Herbs and the Burbs is community, Herbs and the Burbs is my passion project. Herbs and the Burbs is my own little contribution to helping people's mental health," Johnson said.

Every weekend, Johnson hosts "Free Plant Saturday," an event where she gives out free plants and teaches her clients how to care for these herbs. The entrepreneur says this has significantly grown her clientele.

"I have several regular plant customers, regular clients. They go from customers, to clients, to family," Johnson said.

RYAN RACES VAL'S SON



EMBED More News Videos

It's the race we've all been waiting for!



It's the race we've all been waiting for! Ryan hits the track in a friendly competition against Val's son, Max -- who happens to be the fastest 8th grader in the country in the 300 meters!

You'll just have to watch to see who wins!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopentrepreneurshiposcarswindy city weekendrecipegardening
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINDY CITY WEEKEND
Latest on Kanye West drama, Mike Tyson weed gummies
Are you a good neighbor?
Val, Ryan talk women in construction, Frank Sinatra's Chicago visit
Val and Ryan talk Black history, French fry condiments and new movies
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot during attempted carjacking on NW Side, police say
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Vigil to be held for woman found beaten to death in Englewood
Man shot on Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police say
Instacart slashes its valuation to $24 billion after pandemic boon
Man's body pulled from Chicago River: police
IL reports 1,309 new COVID cases, 14 deaths
Show More
3 women shot while sitting in car in South Shore
Chicago man gets red light ticket after car stolen
Chicago City Council OKs settlement after police drag woman by hair
Boy, 8, with autism denied entry to flight out of Chicago airport
Chicago Weather: Windy with PM rain to snow Friday
More TOP STORIES News