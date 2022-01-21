product recalls

Mushie pacifier recall: FRIGG silicone products recalled due to choking hazard

By CNN
FRIGG silicone pacifier recalled due to choking hazard

HOUSTON -- Over 300,000 baby pacifiers are being recalled.

The notice on the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission website said the FRIGG silicone pacifiers may be a choking hazard, CNN reported.

Mushie & Co announced the recall after over 200 reports of the base of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic.

The Classic and Daisy designs were sold in sizes 0 through 6 months and 6 through 18 months.

The pacifiers also come in 40 different colors.

They're sold at popular stores like T.J.Maxx, SpearmintLOVE, Lil Tulips, Olivia Jade Company, Amazon and their website, mushie.com.

The recall said no one has been injured.

Anyone who bought one is being told to stop using it and throw it away.

Consumers can also get a refund or credit by taking a photo of the separated nipple and base.
