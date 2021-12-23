Nearly 40K bunk beds with risk of entrapment, strangulation recalled after toddler's death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday a recall of nearly 40,000 bunk beds due to entrapment and strangulation hazards posed to children.The CPSC said the beds with angled ladders, made by Angel Line, have a metal hook that fastens the ladder to the top of the bunk bed and can move away or become detached from the bed frame. That can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.A 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio died in May 2018 after he was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder, according to the CPSC.Three models of Angel Line bunk beds are included in the recall:The bunk beds were sold by Amazon, Walmart, OJCommerce and Wayfair.Consumers are told to stop using the beds immediately and contact Angel Line to get a free repair kit.