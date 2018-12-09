Police officer fatally shoots driver allegedly trying to run him over during death investigation, police say

A person was killed in a police-involved shooting in Palatine early Sunday.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Palatine police officer and a resident were injured Sunday morning when someone drove a car into them as police investigated a murder.

Palatine police were called to the 300 block of North Brockway Street just before 2 a.m. by someone stating a "murder" had occurred, police said. Officers were speaking with a resident at the scene when a car in the parking lot was allegedly intentionally driven at a high rate of speed toward the officers, police said, going off of the pavement and onto the grass before striking the resident and one of the officers.

The police officer struck by the car fired several shots at the car, hitting the driver multiple times, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The resident and police officer struck by the car were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police began checking residential units as part of their investigation of the initial call about an alleged murder and discovered a woman dead inside one of the apartments, police said. The woman and the driver appear to be related, according to Palatine police.

There does not appear to be any further threat to the community as a result of this incident, police said.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team will investigate the officer-involved shooting and will assist Palatine police with their investigation into the female resident's death.
