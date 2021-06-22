child rescued

Lifeguard performs CPR on child rescued from Palatine community pool, fire department says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A child was rescued from a pool in northwest suburban Palatine Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Birchwood Community Pool at 435 W. Illinois at around 1:20 p.m., according to Palatine Deputy Fire Chief Scott Mackeben.

When the fire department arrived, a lifeguard was performing CPR on the child, Mackeben said.

The victim who is described to be between five and eight years old, was conscious and talking before being transported to the hospital, said Mackeben.

The child is now at Lutheran General Hospital in an unknown condition.
