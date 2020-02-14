Former Palatine transgender student settles discrimination lawsuit after denied unrestricted locker room access

PALATINE, Ill. -- Illinois' largest high school district settled a discrimination lawsuit over transgender students.
Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 will pay $150,000 to former transgender student Nova Maday, who sued for her right to use the girl's locker room, reported the Daily Herald.
"I just wanted to be treated like any other girl," Maday said in a press release following the ruling.
The student filed the lawsuit in 2017, alleging that she was being discriminated against under the Illinois Human Rights Act.
"I'm very happy that the settlement with D211 is now approved and I can move on from this lawsuit. It was very painful to be treated differently because I am transgender, and to have my identity as a girl challenged by the District. Being forced to dress in a separate locker room was isolating and drew attention to me that I didn't want - that no high school student wants. And even when I was offered use of the locker room, I was told that I would be segregated behind a changing curtain. That felt terrible," Maday added. "My hope is that the new D211 policy truly means that no student has to face this kind of treatment in the future. And for transgender students in the District, my hope is that their lives will be much improved. Making sure that the District was a welcoming place for everyone was the aim of this case from the very beginning."
A new policy in that district also lets transgender students use the locker room that matches their gender identity.
ACLU of Illinois also released a statement that read:
"We are pleased to see this case brought by our client, Nova Maday, resolved as a result of the D211 Board of Education's decision to approve the settlement. Nova bravely stood up for her dignity, after being subjected to unfair treatment simply because she is a transgender young woman and wanted to take a gym class. We hope that the end of the lawsuit and the new policy recently adopted by the Board will bring a new day at District 211 for other students who are transgender.
Nova's courage and advocacy should serve as a guide to D211 moving forward. All students deserve fair treatment and are protected under state and federal law. We look forward to learning how District 211 implements its new policy and are hopeful that it will make a positive difference for all students within the District."
