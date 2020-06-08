small business

Pharmacies hit hard by looting work to fill prescriptions for patients amid shortages

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pharmacy is open despite the despite the plywood.

"It's very sad ... the community needs are so great. Patients need their medicines," said Pam Jones, a pharmacist at M&R Prescription Center.

Jones said last Sunday morning the window of M&R Prescription Center were broken and someone stole drugs.

Some medications were already in short supply, Jones said the situation is made worse by limited mail deliveries.

"It's terrible how can have a business do business when you can't expect shipment from
your suppliers, your vendors..it makes it almost possible ," Jones said.

Jones said she is trying to restock and get her patients their medications. Many other pharmacies across the state are also trying get back to business after last week's robberies

Garth Reynolds is the executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association. He said they are trying to ease the access to wholesale drug manufacturers for pharmacies.

"We've not seen this kind of widespread stress on the system," Reynolds said. "Any time we've seen stress like this it was more localized to a state or a region."

For Jones, the current situations challenges her oath to do no harm.

"When I tell them I will have their medicines for you tomorrow, and I don't have their medicines tomorrow," she said. "And, I may not even be able to transfer to another pharmacy that might have the medicines because they are closed, how am I not doing any harm?"

The second generation family owned pharmacy continues to try to uphold that oath.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagosouth shoresmall businesslootingpharmacistpharmaceuticals
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Coffee shop receives support amid BLM movement
Apps highlighting black-owned businesses seeing a surge in support during pandemic, protests
Chicago curfew lifted, access to Loop area restored
Chicago roads closed, bridges raised for 2nd weekend of protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago parks west of Lake Shore Drive, libraries reopen Monday
Chicago restaurants, bars struggle to pay bills, renew licenses without income
Naperville protest blocks traffic, kneels for George Floyd Monday
LIVE: George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
36 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, mild
FL police organization offers to hire cops fired, resigned over police misconduct
Show More
Social visits at Cook County Jail resume amid 'continuing trend of low COVID-19 cases'
Gov. Pritzker calls on insurance companies to move quickly to help small businesses
'The Plea': Lincoln Park student writes poem in plea to be heard
US recession began in February in the face of coronavirus
Push continues among some activists to defund CPD
More TOP STORIES News