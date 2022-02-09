Park Ridge police investigating homicide after man found shot in driveway

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 47-year-old man was shot to death in Park Ridge Tuesday night, police said.The victim. whose last known address was in Skokie, was found lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200-block of North Grace Avenue at about 8:11 p.m., police said.Police rendered medical aid and paramedics transported the man to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities have not released his identity.Investigators said they believe there is no danger to the public. Police said the homicide is the first in Park Ridge since 2019.The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting Park Ridge police with the investigation.Park Ridge Police are being assisted by the Major Case Assistance Team with the investigation.