7-month-old puppy hit by car recovering at PAWS Chicago after rescued by good Samaritan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-month-old puppy is recovering at PAWS Chicago Medical Center after he was apparently hit by a car Wednesday.
The rescue organization said a good Samaritan found the 16-pound Basenji mix, named Danny, and brought the young pup to Chicago Animal Care and Control.
Upon evaluation, caretakers determined Danny had sustained severe injuries and would require surgery and several months of care.
When PAWS Chicago learned of Danny's condition, the shelter medicine team immediately rushed to bring him to their medical center for treatment where they diagnosed him with fractures in his thigh bone, pubic bone and hip. His wounds also included patches of scraped skin from sliding on the pavement, rescuers said.
Since coming to the facility, Danny has been provided with around-the-clock IV fluids and pain medication to stabilize his condition, according to PAWS. The medical team is also working with a specialist to repair the ball in his hip joint and is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days.
Once his surgery is complete, PAWS said Danny will complete his recovery at a foster home.
To keep up with Danny's recovery, visit Be Danny's Hero at the PAWS Chicago website.
