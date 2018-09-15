Person shot in Skokie; investigation ongoing

SKOKIE, Ill.
Skokie police are investigating after a person was shot Friday evening.

According to police, gunfire was reported in the 9400 block of LeClaire Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. When officers responded, they found a victim with multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and no further information about their identity or condition has been released.

Witnesses told police that a dark colored sedan had fled the scene before the officers arrived.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Skokie police.
