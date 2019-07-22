Pets & Animals

'Storm our shelter': Animal shelter uses Area 51 raid to promote adoptions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- More than 1 million Facebook users say they're going to raid Area 51 to see aliens, but one animal shelter has a better offer.

RELATED: More than 1 million people to raid Area 51 in Nevada in quest to see aliens

"Come storm our shelter," said OKC Animal Welfare's Facebook post.

The shelter posted pictures of their dogs and cats available for adoption with space filters. Some of the pets are even wearing antennae made out of aluminum foil.

"We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens," the post said. "Adoption isn't that far out of this world!"



The post has led to many adoptions and over $2,000 in donations for the shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomaanimal rescuecatsdogu.s. & worldviralpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88
43 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Report: Attorneys decline special prosecutor offer in Jussie Smollett case
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard in effect along Lake Michigan
CTA response to Twitter troll goes viral
Bears' season opener featuring concert by Chance the Rapper
Beecher baseball coach charged with sexually assaulting minor
Show More
CAIR condemns local Republicans' 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post
Police department clarifies 'the meth-gator is not real'
Lincoln Park residents rally against metal facility
RNs picket at UCMC over patient care and safety concerns
Trump responds to Iran's claim of capturing 17 CIA spies
More TOP STORIES News