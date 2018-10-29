BROOKFIELD ZOO

Brookfield Zoo welcomes 2 baby squirrel monkeys

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet one of the newest arrivals at the Brookfield Zoo: a baby squirrel monkey!

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Brookfield Zoo recently welcomed two baby squirrel monkeys.

Gizmo gave birth to the male on September 26, the zoo said. Another baby squirrel monkey was born just a couple weeks later on October 15, and a third is still on the way.

The two newest arrivals have not yet been named.

Last year, four squirrel monkeys were born at the zoo. They were named Chalupa, Arlo, Taco and Basil.

They can all be seen daily in the zoo's "Tropic World: South America" habitat, which is always in the 70s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbrookfield zoomonkeybaby animalsBrookfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BROOKFIELD ZOO
Creepy creatures featured at 'Boo! At The Zoo' at Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo's rhino marks 8th birthday with 'cake'
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
Brookfield Zoo goers asked to save lives via blood drive
More brookfield zoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Teeny-tiny octopus found in marine debris
K9 con pretends to be stray to get McDonald's
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
43 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Worker rescued after becoming trapped in dirt trench in Morris
Body found at North Side construction site
Police release photos of SUV wanted in fatal shooting of Lake in the Hills chef
Mom charged in son's drowning death during Hurricane Florence
Yosemite park rangers identify couple who fell from Taft Point
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Suspect appears in court, victims mourned around country
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
Show More
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Field Museum to renovate Native North American Hall with Native American partners
More News