Chicago Animal Care and Control offers free adoptions for certain dogs, cats Sunday

(Chicago Animal Care and Control)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's homecoming weekend at Chicago Animal Care and Control.

To celebrate, adoptions are free on Sunday for dogs and cats over 6-months-old or for those adopted in pairs.

The shelter is even naming two dogs homecoming king and queen.



To put things into perspective, the agency took in 40 cats on just one day this week.

The shelter is located at 2741 South Western Avenue in Chicago.

It's open for adoptions from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information on the agency's free adoption event Sunday, check out the Facebook event.

To see some of the pets up for adoption, click here.
