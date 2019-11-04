Owl recovering after rescued by California firefighters

The Ventura County Fire Department handcrew posted pictures of the rescued animal on their Twitter page.
Animal rescue! The @VCFD handcrew helped save this injured Great Horned Owl from the #MariaFire. The owl was taken to Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Inc. and is already on the mend. Check back to see our video with an update. pic.twitter.com/E9lkKA50EP— Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) November 3, 2019
Officials said they found the Great Horned Owl injured while working to put out the fire that has burned at least 8,700 acres and forced nearly 8,000 resident to evacuate.
The owl was taken to Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Inc. and is said to already be on the mend!