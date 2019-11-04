animal rescue

Owl recovering after rescued by California firefighters

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- An owl is recovering after it was rescued by firefighters from the Maria Fire in California.

The Ventura County Fire Department handcrew posted pictures of the rescued animal on their Twitter page.



Officials said they found the Great Horned Owl injured while working to put out the fire that has burned at least 8,700 acres and forced nearly 8,000 resident to evacuate.

The owl was taken to Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Inc. and is said to already be on the mend!

