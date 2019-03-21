Lincoln Park Zoo: Critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros pregnant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo is expecting! The free-admissions zoo announced Thursday their critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros is pregnant.
The 13-year-old female named Kapuki is expected to give birth to her new calf in May at Regenstein African Journey.
"The potential of a successful calf means much more than a cute face at the zoo. A birth represents preservation of a critically endangered species that faces a lot of challenges," said Curator of Mammals Mike Murray. "We remain cautiously optimistic that Kapuki, as an experienced dam, will know just what to do."
With a gestation period of about 15-16 months, zoo officials said the pregnancy is a result of breeding recommendations form the Eastern Black Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan that helps manage the Association of Zoos and Aquariums population.
The father is a 33-year-old male rhino named Maku. Kapuki and Maku had previously been successful in reproducing in 2013 with the birth of King.
Eastern black rhinos are a critically endangered species due to poaching for their horns which are believed to have medicinal benefits despite being made of keratin, the same material that makes up human hair and nails, according to Zoo officials.
Since the Lincoln Park Zoo is primarily donation based, they have prepared a "wish list" of Kapuki's favorite things such as apples and hay as her diet increases throughout the pregnancy and nursing. Park officials are also asking for help purchasing a rhino-sized scale to monitor the calf as it grows.
The new calf is expected to weigh roughly 85 lbs. when born.
To keep up with Kapuki's pregnancy, Lincoln Park Zoo said they will post regular updates on social media channels using #RhinoWatch.
