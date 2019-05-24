Pacific white-sided dolphin pregnant at Shedd Aquarium, expecting this fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is expecting a new addition.Friday, the Chicago-based aquarium announced their Pacific white-sided dolphin, Piquet, is pregnant.The announcement comes just one day after they shared two Magellanic penguins hatched just days apart.The 31-year-old dolphin is expected to give birth this fall.Piquet has previously given birth at the aquarium, mother to Makoa and Sagu."Piquet and her developing calf are progressing exactly as they should, and our veterinary staff and care teams are working together to give her the excellent care that all the animals receive at Shedd," said Steve Aibel, senior director of marine mammals at Shedd Aquarium. "Pacific white-sided dolphin births are a rare sight in the wild, so being able to share the progression of a pregnancy like Piquet's speaks directly to what we do at Shedd - appreciate and understand these unbelievable animals and help guests recognize their role in safeguarding animals and the places they call home."Staff says for the time being, Piquet's days will remain the same, swimming with the other dolphins, including her two offspring, engaging with the care staff and guests, and participating in sessions as she chooses. They also said the veterinary team will visit her for regular checkups, including ultrasound, or sonography, to visualize the developing calf.Piquet is not the only one expecting at the Shedd, a beluga whale is also expected to give birth this summer.