Rat tears into the sliced cheese at Alsip Food 4 Less supermarket

ALSIP, Illinois -- A rodent, most likely a rat or a mouse, was caught on camera nibbling their way through a package of sliced cheese in the deli section of a Food 4 Less in Alsip.During a late-night grocery run, Christopher Allison noticed the small animal and started recording. The video shows the critter trying to eat through the plastic wrapping and get to the cheese.Allison had a relatively lighthearted reaction to the incident, and saying on the video, "That rat knows what it's getting into... he's ignoring me, you know he's hungry."However, Alsip Mayor John Ryan was not quite so calm. A post on the Village of Aslip Facebook page stated that Ryan and other officials involved made sure that "the original products were destroyed, the display was sanitized, pest control was dispatched and the pest control logbook was up to date and reflected 2 visits this week to address the vermin issue" in the supermarket.A Kroger representative for the Food 4 Less Division released this statement regarding the issue: