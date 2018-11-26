CHICAGO (WLS) --This Giving Tuesday, consider giving a pet in need a forever home. Dozens of puppies, kittens, dogs and cats are available to adopt now at PAWS Chicago.
Some of the pets looking for good homes include four shepherd mix puppies named Caden, Celine, Cooper and Cael. These adorable litter mates love wrestling in the snow and playing with their human friends on PAWS' rooftop. There are also dozens of cats and kittens up for adoption, including Orlon, a 6-year-old male cat who's sure to win you over with his orange fur and deep green eyes.
If you're not able to bring a pet home, you can also make a donation or volunteer at PAWS' adoption centers and foster homes.
This year, a PAWS Chicago supporter will triple match any gift made on Giving Tuesday, meaning your donation will go three times as far. PAWS uses donations to help rescue, rehabilitate and find loving homes for thousands of homeless animals that are at risk of euthanasia at city shelters.
Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.
What is the adoption process like at PAWS Chicago?
- To adopt a pet from PAWS Chicago, you must:
- Bring along all family members (including children and roommates) to meet your new cat or dog. Be sure to bring any resident dogs if you are adopting a dog.
- Verify that you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size where you currently live (for renters and condo owners)
- Be at least 21 years of age with a government-issued photo ID
- Be available to spend up to an hour with an Adoption Counselor
What are some of the benefits of adopting from PAWS?
- Spay/neuter surgery
- All age-appropriate vaccinations
- Microchip
- Support through your pet's lifetime
- The PAWS Chicago Lifetime Guarantee, if something happens to you or you can no longer care for your pet
- Leash and collar and starter bag of Merrick Pet Food (or in Schatzi's case, a year of free food)
- Saving lives! When you adopt you helped save TWO lives--the life of the pet you are taking home and that of another who is now able to come into the adoption program.
PAWS adoption fees:
DOGS:
Adult (dogs aged seven months and older) $300*
Puppies (dogs aged six months and younger) $400*
*This fee includes a $100.00 deposit which is refundable upon completion of obedience training.
CATS: Varies by age, visit the PAWS Chicago website for adoption process and fees.
Pets are adoptable thorough PAWS Chicago at the following locations across the Chicago area:
Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center
1997 N. Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
773-935-7297 (PAWS)
Sat & Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mon-Fri: 12 - 7 p.m.
Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center
1616 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035 - Map it
224-707-1190
Wednesday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thurs & Fri - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.