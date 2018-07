Swimmers and surfers fled the waters of Nauset Beach on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as a shark attacked a seal just feet from the shoreline.Ken Martin recorded a video on Friday as lifeguards frantically tried to alert people on the beach about the danger. More than a dozen people were evacuated from the water.Martin, of Boston, told MassLive.com that the shark swam through a group of people in the water to attack the seal.No injuries to humans were reported.