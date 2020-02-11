VIDEO: French bulldog puppy stolen from Furry Babies store in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police said three men were caught on camera stealing a French bulldog puppy from the Furry Babies store Monday.
The theft occurred at about 4:12 p.m. in the 3300-block of Mall Loop Drive. Police said the store's staff noticed the suspects looking at one of the puppies.
The staff told police the suspects then abruptly left the store and they realized the puppy was missing a short time later.
Police said surveillance video shows the men grab the puppy, with one of them hiding the dog in his coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet police or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.
