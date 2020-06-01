Lincoln Park Zoo not looted; animals safe, secure, staff say

Thank you to friends of wildlife for your concerns. All animals at Lincoln Park Zoo are accounted for and safe. There were no break-ins, thefts, or incidents last night. Images circulating, claiming to be of Lincoln Park Zoo animals out of their habitats, are false. pic.twitter.com/d3TZoEgrKd — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) June 1, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rumors on social media went viral after word started to spread that looters released animals at the Lincoln Park Zoo Sunday, but those rumors turned out to be false.The zoo put out a statement assuring everyone that the zoo was not targeted, attacked, or damaged in any way.They also added that all the animals are safe and where they belong."Images circulating, claiming to be of Lincoln Park Zoo animals out of their habitats are false."Brookfield Zoo has also said they are secure.Both zoos are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.