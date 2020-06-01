lincoln park zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo not looted; animals safe, secure, staff say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rumors on social media went viral after word started to spread that looters released animals at the Lincoln Park Zoo Sunday, but those rumors turned out to be false.

The zoo put out a statement assuring everyone that the zoo was not targeted, attacked, or damaged in any way.

They also added that all the animals are safe and where they belong.

"Images circulating, claiming to be of Lincoln Park Zoo animals out of their habitats are false."



Brookfield Zoo has also said they are secure.

Both zoos are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkzoobrookfield zooriotprotestlootinglincoln park zooanimals
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LINCOLN PARK ZOO
Mayor Lightfoot to tour Chicago cultural spaces with 'Stay Home. Hit Play' weekly series
Lincoln Park Zoo breaks ground on lion house renovation
Get into the fall spirit with a harvest feast
Lincoln Park Zoo holds active threat training drill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Large, peaceful protest marches on Chicago's North Side
Nearly 700 arrested by Chicago police amid looting, protests
Road closures in effect in Chicago's Loop with curfews in city, suburbs
ABC7 veteran photographer attacked covering South Shore damage
Hyde Park demonstration calls for immediate release of protesters arrested over weekend
Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard to Chicago suburbs
Chicago businesses turn to insurance, relief funds after looting
Show More
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
George Floyd's brother calls for peace in Minneapolis
WATCH: Speech at police brutality protest
Small business owners attacked after storefront looted in South Loop
More TOP STORIES News