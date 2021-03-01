brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo animals soak up spring-like weather ahead of reopening after COVID-related closure

Lincoln Park Zoo also announced reopen date; Shedd Aquarium free days upcoming
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicagoans weren't the only ones enjoying the spring-like weather this weekend!

Many of the animals at the Brookfield Zoo soaked in the warmth of the sun.

King, the resident rhino, even came out to play in what snow was left. He was spotted doing laps around his enclosure and even rolled around in the snow.

Zoo officials said it was quite a unique sight since the conditions are unlike his natural habitat. They even added that they've never seen him so active before.

RELATED: Chicago COVID restrictions: Field Museum, Art Institute, Shedd Aquarium set to reopen as metrics improve

The Brookfield Zoo is set to reopen Monday after closing due to the pandemic.

Several safety protocols that were in place before the lockdown will remain after the reopening, officials said. That includes face masks and social distancing.

The zoo will operate at 25% capacity, and reservations must be made online. The only indoor spaces that will be open are restrooms, according to zoo officials.

However, visitors will get to see a few new faces if you head there this week! A new polar bear and two Mexican wolves have joined the zoo family since the shutdown.
Chicago's Lincoln Park zoo also recently announced it would reopen March 5 with similar restrictions.

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has already reopened and is even offering several free days coming up.

Chicago's Field Museum and Art Institute have also reopened, as COVID-19 metrics improve across the state.
