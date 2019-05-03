Pets & Animals

Woman welcomed to new South Carolina home by gator ringing doorbell

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman who just moved to Myrtle Beach got a rather unusual welcome.

A woman who just moved to Myrtle Beach got a rather unusual welcome.

Former New Jersey resident Karen Alfano actually captured an alligator trying to ring her doorbell at her new South Carolina abode.

Alfano was walking back to her new home from the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club when the sight stopped her in her tracks.

After recording the strange scene, Alfano used her phone to call authorities so they could remove the unwelcome intruder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsu.s. & worldalligator
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Read missing person report on Crystal Lake boy
Doctor operated on wrong eye, tried to fix mistake in recovery room, lawsuit says
Pregnant teen missing since last week
Deaf woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Chicago Lawn
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74
Mayor Emanuel reflects on his legacy and his lowest point in office
CPD fallen officers honored in statewide memorial service
Show More
Chicagoan takes on 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer
More rain falls Thursday as flooding concerns grow in suburbs
See the most endangered historic places in Illinois for 2019
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Wild shrimp test positive for cocaine, pesticides: Study
More TOP STORIES News