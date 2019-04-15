PHOTOS: A look inside and outside Notre Dame Cathedral during fire

This general view from the entrance shows smoke rising in front of the altar cross at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019, after a fire engulfed the building. (PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images)
PARIS -- A hole left by Notre Dame's fallen spire is still burning and sparks are spilling down from the cathedral's vaulted ceilings more than five hours a fire broke out near the top of the Gothic landmark in Paris.

An Associated Press reporter entered the cathedral late Monday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting Notre Dame, getting a glimpse of the immense damage the blaze caused.

No lights were on, but the simmering red hole from the fallen spire provided illumination. Streams of sparks rained from the gap onto the floor where the church choir usually stands during services.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said earlier that most artworks and religious relics were removed from Notre Dame as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

France's culture minister posted photos on social media of people loading art onto trucks.

Fire ripped through the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, bringing down its iconic steeple and stunning the people of France and around the world.

