museum exhibit

Pink Floyd exhibit celebrates the British rock band's history

EMBED <>More Videos

Pink Floyd exhibit celebrates band's history

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Rock fans can take a trip through the history of Pink Floyd thanks to a multisensory audio-visual exhibit at the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood.

The museum is set up in chronological order of the British rock band's history.

"It's a 50-year collection of Pink Floyd. And so, more or less tells the story of the band from inception to present day. And it's quite a journey," said Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

Michael Cohl, lead producer for The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains and longtime promoter for the band, says the theatrics and quality Pink Floyd brought to their music is what made rock and roll special.

"It's both political and amazing music," said Cohl.

Mason helped curate the exhibit. There are more than 350 artifacts to look through.

The exhibit will run through January.

Social Media:
Pink Floyd: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Vogue Multicultural Museum LA: Facebook, Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodkabcmuseum exhibitbandrock musiclocalish
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
Pink Floyd exhibit celebrates band's history
Dia de Muertos exhibit remembers COVID victims, grieving families
Artist compiles 25 years of his work in interactive exhibit
New 'Showstoppers!' exhibit features iconic theatrical costumes
TOP STORIES
Bears confirm deal to buy Arlington Park
Investigators call circumstances 'unusual' in death of Jelani Day
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
Orange plume that closed Indiana beaches caused by iron: steel plant
Benet Academy chancellor speaks out over lacrosse coach decision
Sweet video: Boy's emotional reunion with best friend who moved away
Supply chain problems spur holiday shopping concerns
Show More
ISP investigate fatal crash on Stevenson Expressway
Will R Kelly songs face consequences following federal conviction?
Freebies, deals for National Coffee Day
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
CA man warns others after being harassed over dinosaur flag
More TOP STORIES News