2 killed in plane crash while attempting emergency landing on street in Peoria County

HANNA CITY, Ill. -- Two people died Saturday after a small plane tried an emergency landing on a city street in Illinois.

The pilot of the single-engine aircraft attempted to touch down on route 116 in Hanna City.

Witnesses say the plane made a sputtering sound as it clipped several buildings in attempting to land on the street, WEEK reported.

A woman inside was killed on impact, while a man was pulled out by first responders and died a short time later.

It's not clear which person was piloting the single-engine Mooney aircraft.

The Peoria County coroner has scheduled an autopsy for the victims on Monday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the crash.