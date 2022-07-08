Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. -- An incredible video showed a small plane landing on a highway in western North Carolina Sunday morning.

The video was taken from inside the plane.

According to the Swain County Sherriff's Office, the single engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 19 at around noon on July 3.

Vincent Fraser, the pilot, said he was flying with his father when the engine started to fail.

Fraser says he looked for the best place to land and decided the highway was the safest spot, dodging traffic and powerlines to make a successful emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncamazing videoemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boy, 8, paralyzed from waist down after Highland Park shooting
Accused parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Businesses begin to reopen after Highland Park shooting
Special operation nabs 1,500 of country's most violent criminals
Plainfield playground closed due to arson fire: officials
1 critical injured in Back of the Yards shooting, CPD says
Show More
Bulls finalize max contract with two-time All-Star LaVine
'I'm OK': Highland Park, IL victim says it's a miracle she survived
Chicago DACA supporters go to New Orleans for crucial case
Chicago festival security more top of mind than ever
New details revealed after accused shooter confesses: prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News