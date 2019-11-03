Plane forced to make emergency landing at north suburban golf club

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at a north suburban golf club Sunday afternoon.

The single-engine Cessna 150 landed near the 13th hole on The Glen Club's golf course in Glenview.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had two passengers when it landed at the golf club Sunday shortly after 2:30 p.m. The pilot had reported engine trouble, the FAA said.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported in the emergency landing.

Christie Pasch, manager of The Glen Club, said golfers were at a nearby hole at the time of the landing. She said she was told the the plane was carrying a pilot and a student.

Pasch said the plane reportedly was coming from and to Chicago Executive Airport.

The landing didn't pose any danger to other golfers or cause any damage to the golf course.

The plane is expected to be towed away.

The FAA will investigate the cause of the emergency landing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glenviewplane accidentfaagolfemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 13, shot in North Lawndale, police say
Group alleges Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings tried to reseat them because of their skin color
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating recovers in hospital, family says
Man charged after police chase through NW Indiana
Man arrested for driving 142 mph in a 55 mph zone
Chicago priest accused of sexually abusing minor reinstated
Show More
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Trump approves plan to cap refugees at 18,000 in 2020
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Man, 28, critical after falling 4 stories off balcony on Near North Side
Celebrate National Sandwich Day with these savory deals
More TOP STORIES News