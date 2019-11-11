Plane slides off runway at O'Hare Airport during snowstorm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane slid off a runway as it was landing at O'Hare Airport as snow fell on the Chicago area Monday morning.

A Chicago Aviation spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. as American Eagle flight 4125 from Greensboro, North Carolina was landing at O'Hare.

According to an American Airlines spokesperson, "After landing, American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O'Hare. No injuries were reported. All 38 passengers and three crew members were removed from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal."



RELATED: Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for area, up to 6 inches of snow expected

The Aviation spokesperson said the incident had a moderate effect on flight operations at the airport.

The FAA issued a statement saying, "At approximately 7:45 am this morning, an Embraer 145 regional jet arriving from Greensboro, NC, landed at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Runway 10 Left and slid off the runway while attempting to exit at Taxiway P4. The aircraft's right main landing gear collapsed. Passengers deplaned via air stairs and were placed on a bus to the terminal. No injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate"

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area, with up to six inches of snow expected to accumulate in parts of the Chicago area.

As of 9:12 a.m., 408 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 93 at Midway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareplane accidento'hare airportsnowweather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, up to 6 inches of snow expected
1 killed, 3 critically injured after stabbing in Portage Park
Man, 25, charged with killing uncle of teen he had sex with in Burnside home: prosecutors
Chicago AccuWeather: Snowy Monday, with up to 6 inches expected
Veterans Day 2019: Where to celebrate the nation's veterans around Chicago
Commuters hold lunchtime 'eat-in' protest after man detained for eating sandwich on platform
Chicago World War II veteran, 94, struggles to access VA health benefits
Show More
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for snow Monday
Texas substitute teacher fired after allegedly beating student
Illinois veteran remembers deadliest battle for American troops in WWII
Everything to know about Disney+ before Tuesday launch
More TOP STORIES News