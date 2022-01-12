Society

Court upholds firing of 2 LAPD officers who ignored a robbery call to play 'Pokemon GO'

LOS ANGELES -- Two Los Angeles police officers who were fired in 2017 for playing the video game Pokémon GO while on the job, have been denied reinstatement by a judge.

According to court documents, former officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell said "screw it" when called to respond to a robbery at Macy's, and instead started talking about how to catch the Pokémon Snorlax in the mobile game Pokémon Go.

A police regulatory board unanimously determined the officers' conduct was "unprofessional and embarrassing" and "violated the trust of the public." That's when they were officially fired.

During their appeal, the officers tried arguing that the patrol car recordings should be dismissed because they were private conversations, but both the lower court and the appeals court disagreed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornialapdvideo gamepokemon gopokemon
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
More than 80 to be kicked out of Matteson motel without other housing
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
Mayor Lori Lightfoot COVID update: Mayor will isolate, work from home
Chicago man charged after teen, toddler abducted in Cragin stolen car
'Jeopardy!' champ's parents sue hospital after his death
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Burglars steal liquor, coats in 4 break-ins on North, West sides
Show More
Autopsy reveals Damari Perry's cause of death
Jon Lester announces retirement after 16 seasons, three World Serie...
COPA investigating Blue Island shooting involved off-duty CPD officer
Itasca rehab center decision 'intentionally discriminatory': lawsuit
CPS students back in classroom after CTU agreement reached
More TOP STORIES News